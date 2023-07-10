Fans have been hyper-critical of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred this season. After a lockout nearly occured last year on account of the failure of an agreement between the league and the MLBPA, fans have viewed the 64-year old with suspicion.

The MLB's top man since 2015, Manfred made further waves when he announced that his office would be implementing sweeping changes in the 2023 season. In an attempt to shorten games and stimulate offense, partial bans on defensive shifts, larger bases, as well as a pitch clock, were all enacted at the start of this season.

Busy as he is, Rob Manfred found the time to make it to the 2023 MLB Draft on July 9. The opening day of the 20-round selection process would see the next cohort of MLB talent be assigned to new teams. Unfortunately for Manfred, his tongue got tied, and fans are loving it.

With their sixth pick, the Oakland Athletics selected shortstop Jacob Wilson from Grand Canyon State University. When announcing the pick, Manfred stated that Wilson came from "Grand Union State University", despite the fact that such a school does not exist.

""With the 6th pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, the Oakland Athletics select Jacob Wilson, a SS from Grand Union University." We're guessing the Commish doesn't get to Arizona that often." - Awful Announcing

Wilson, 21, is the son of former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jack Wilson. Despite having one of the highest odds to have received the first overall selection, the Athletics drew sixth at December's MLB Draft lottery.

The draft was a boon for Louisiana State University. The top two picks, Paul Skenes to the Pirates, and Dylan Crews to the Washington Nationals are both products of the LSU baseball program. Moreover, both young men were instrumental in carrying their school to victory at last month's College World Series, the school's first such tournament victory since 2009.

Rob Manfred continues to draw the ire of MLB fans

While the gaffe would have been forgettable for any other MLB top man, Manfred's ambitious reshuffling of the MLB format has made him plenty of enemies. Some fans were more than happy to poke fun at Manfred.

jacque james @rebelknight2 @awfulannouncing This why manfried needs to go and we need somebody better for the sport @awfulannouncing This why manfried needs to go and we need somebody better for the sport

While it is easy to laugh, Rob Manfred continues to occupy one of the most thankless positions in pro sports. He may be the most polarizing commissioner the MLB has ever had, but at least he will be remembered.

