The Atlanta Braves have won 60 games in the 2023 season, becoming the first team this season to do so. With a 6-1 victory over the struggling Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night at Tropicana Field, the blazing-hot Braves maintained their dominance.

Sean Murphy's three-run home ball was the highlight of a four-run fourth inning for the Braves (60-28), who have won 27 of their past 31 games. Atlanta Braves hit a home run for the 25th game in a row, tying a modern era (since 1900) club record.

MLB @MLB The @Braves just keep winning! They're the first team in MLB to 60 wins this season. The @Braves just keep winning! They're the first team in MLB to 60 wins this season. https://t.co/iid0Ptsgmb

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the fans were not entirely impressed with the team and took the opportunity to mock the Braves.

Isaiah🦅 @RatiodByTrey @MLB @Braves All this to lose to the Phillies in the playoffs @MLB @Braves All this to lose to the Phillies in the playoffs

Antonio Perez @JacobyAntone @MLB @Braves Last thing I want if i’m a Braves fan. You want to fly below the radar and get hot at the right time. These guys will be cooked by September. First round exit incoming. @MLB @Braves Last thing I want if i’m a Braves fan. You want to fly below the radar and get hot at the right time. These guys will be cooked by September. First round exit incoming.

Kevin.Polito (ripVIN) @polito_kevin @MLB @Braves They are the dodgers of last year 111 wins and 1st round exit 🤣 @MLB @Braves They are the dodgers of last year 111 wins and 1st round exit 🤣😂

Matt Kearns @sportsforusall @Box_2222 @MLB @Braves It will be hard for them to lose in the first round when they will skip it @Box_2222 @MLB @Braves It will be hard for them to lose in the first round when they will skip it

Braves Manager Brian Snitker said he's most impressed by the quality that frequently goes unnoticed despite all the team's flashy individual accomplishments. The Braves became the 11th team since 2000 to achieve at least 60 victories before the All-Star break.

2023 MLB Draft

The scene is prepared for the eagerly awaited 2023 MLB draft, which will occur from July 9 to July 11 in Seattle, Washington.

MLB Draft 2023

The Pittsburgh Pirates won the highly sought-after No. 1 choice in this year's draft, which is significant because it was the first time a lottery system decided the draft order. With the 24th overall pick, the Atlanta Braves, who won the World Series in 2022, will make their first selection.

The top six picks, as chosen by the draught lottery, are the Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Texas, and Minnesota Twins. Fans eagerly anticipate introducing the newest crop of baseball talents, which the MLB draft in 2023 promises to bring to the league.

Recommended Video Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use!😱

Poll : 0 votes