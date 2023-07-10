The Atlanta Braves have won 60 games in the 2023 season, becoming the first team this season to do so. With a 6-1 victory over the struggling Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night at Tropicana Field, the blazing-hot Braves maintained their dominance.
Sean Murphy's three-run home ball was the highlight of a four-run fourth inning for the Braves (60-28), who have won 27 of their past 31 games. Atlanta Braves hit a home run for the 25th game in a row, tying a modern era (since 1900) club record.
However, the fans were not entirely impressed with the team and took the opportunity to mock the Braves.
Braves Manager Brian Snitker said he's most impressed by the quality that frequently goes unnoticed despite all the team's flashy individual accomplishments. The Braves became the 11th team since 2000 to achieve at least 60 victories before the All-Star break.
2023 MLB Draft
The scene is prepared for the eagerly awaited 2023 MLB draft, which will occur from July 9 to July 11 in Seattle, Washington.
The Pittsburgh Pirates won the highly sought-after No. 1 choice in this year's draft, which is significant because it was the first time a lottery system decided the draft order. With the 24th overall pick, the Atlanta Braves, who won the World Series in 2022, will make their first selection.
The top six picks, as chosen by the draught lottery, are the Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Texas, and Minnesota Twins. Fans eagerly anticipate introducing the newest crop of baseball talents, which the MLB draft in 2023 promises to bring to the league.