The fandom of Baltimore Orioles extends beyond the Earth. In 2018, NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold took on the ISS Expeditions 55/56 with his team. Arnold decided not to miss a single game of the Orioles that competed in the AL East division.

During Ricky’s 8 months in the space, he did not want to miss the 2018 season of the MLB. So he worked with them to watch the entire season while floating in the Milky Way galaxy.

“Ricky Arnold worked with MLB to figure out how to watch every O’s game during the 2018 season while he floated in the Milky Way for eight months” – Quoted a post on MLB Life’s Instagram

MLB Life’s Instagram channel recently posted a picture of the three astronauts floating in space with the caption:

“It's likely that more Orioles games have been watched not on Earth than any other MLB team 🚀”.

The credits for the pictures are given to astronaut Ricky Arnold and astronaut Terry Virts.

“Astronaut Terry Verts watched his hometown O’s play their entire 2015 season from the international space station” – stated in the post shared on MLB Life’s Instagram

Orioles vs Rangers, ALDS game 1

In the upcoming MLB playoffs 2023, the Baltimore Orioles will be seen competing with the Texas Rangers in the divisional round of the playoffs. The ALDS series is a best-of-five and the first match of the series is scheduled for 7th October 2023.

The Orioles finished the 2023 regular season with 101 wins, won the AL East division, and got a bye to the divisional round. Whereas, Texas has had its hot and cold days throughout the season and had to take down Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series.

The two teams have played 692 games against each other with the Orioles leading the scoreline 410-282. Let’s see how the ALDS round unfolds between the two.