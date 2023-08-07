When the San Diego Padres extended third baseman Manny Machado's contract by another $350 over the next ten seasons, he was expected to play a leading role in bringing the organization within striking distance of their first World Series as a franchise.

At 6-foot-3 and 218 lbs, Machado plays third base with the agility of a man half his size. Additionally, he has been one of the league's most dangerous hitters ever since making his MLB debut in 2012.

After hitting .284/.333/.477 with 105 home runs and 311 RBIs in his first five seasons, Machado knew it was time to get paid. After a brief stint with the Dodgers, he inked a $300 million deal over ten seasons with the Padres in 2019.

During a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019, Machado was heckled by a fan as he warmed up. The footage shows a fan berating Machado for "getting the next ten summers off." In response, Manny Machado wagered that his Padres would win a World Series before the Dodgers do.

"The fan returned four years later asking Manny Machado to pay up" - Jomboy Media

The Dodgers won the World Series in 2020, which hypothetically entitles the fan to the balance of Machado's 2019 contract. The San Diego Padres re-signed him again this season to a deal which includes a no-trade clause for the duration of the contract.

While the fan is technically right, MLB Twitter is not impressed with his case. In addition to critiquing the fan's conduct, many of those who replied seemed unconvinced that the team's 2020 World Series can even be counted.

Although the Dodgers did defeat the Tampa Bay Rays, they won it in the most unique season in MLB history. On account of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 60 of the season's shortened games were played behind closed doors. For many fans, this season does not "count" due to the exceptional circumstances.

Things do, however, look better for the Dodgers this season. On account of their 55-57, Manny Machado and the Padres sit ten games behind the Dodgers in the NL West. While not mathematically eliminated, everyone in the organization knows that the Friars will need to pull off some magic if they want to win.

Is a World Series in Manny Machado's future?

With at least ten seasons to go in San Diego, the odds are high that Machado will win sooner or later. Unfortunately for the 2022 NL MVP runner-up, the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series. Regardless of what fans might think, it's time for him to pay up.