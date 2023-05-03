The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are two of the biggest sports franchises in the world, not just in baseball.

As such, they currently occupy the top two spots on the MLB's payroll. Both teams have made record-setting contractual moves in very recent history. The Yankees' $960 million pledge to 2022 MVP Aaron Judge over the next nine seasons sets a record for the most lucrative contract for a position player. Meanwhile, the Mets set that record twice in the 2022 calendar year.

"@BrandonTierney goes OFF on the Yankees, Brian Cashman, and Aaron Hicks" - WFAN Sports Radio

However, a certain MLB analyst has taken direct aim at the management of both teams after they shared a less-than-ideal start to the season. Brandon Tierney of WFAN radio recently went off on both team managers for allowing their teams to reach this state, saying:

“The two worst general managers in New York might be the baseball managers."

Tierney compared both New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman and Mets GM Billy Eppler to other pro sports general managers active with teams based in New York City. Cashman compared them first to the New York Knicks, who have enjoyed playoff success, then to the city's NHL teams, all three of whom made the playoffs this year.

Although both the Mets and the New York Yankees made the postseason in 2022, both were seen as relative disappointments. Despite putting up their first 100+ win season since 1986, the New York Mets crashed out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. Likewise, the New York Yankees, who hit the most home runs in the AL last year, met an anticlimactic end at the hands of the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

The New York Mets currently have a record of 16-13 and sit 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are in last place in the competitive AL East, owing to their 16-15 record.

New York Yankees and Mets play in an unforgiving market

While neither team is doing particularly poorly, and both have invested bucketloads of cash to deliver fans the best team possible, criticism still abounds. This serves to showcase how the New York City sports market can be as sour as it can be mesmerizing. Although neither team may quite be the best right now, they are both considerably far from being the worst.

