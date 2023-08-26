$6,700,000,000 Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris will throw ceremonial first pitch for Nationals during next month's 'Capital Crossover' event

When it comes to big-time pro sports franchise owners, Josh Harris' name needs to be in the conversation. Now, the billionaire NFL owner will make an MLB debut of sorts.

Born in Maryland, Harris began working in investment banking shortly after graduating from Harvard Business School in 1990. Some years later, he established Appolo Global Management, an investment firm with some $550 million assets under management.

A billionaire by his early forties, Josh Harris decided to delve into the world of sports ownership. He is currently the managing partner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL's New Jersey Devils, and the NFL's Washington Commanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On August 25, the Washington Nationals announced a joint venture with the Commanders that will see representatives from both teams make pre-game appearances for the other.

Expand Tweet

"Washington Commanders and Nationals announce “Capital Crossover: Diamonds and Gridiron” Representatives of each team will make special appearances at one game on the other side in the coming season including Josh Harris throwing out the first pitch Sep 21st against the Braves." - David Harrison

As part of the special promotion, a number of representatives from the Commanders will appear at Nats games this season. Notably, Harris will dish out the first pitch for the Nationals' NL East divisional match up against the Atlanta Braves on September 21.

Unfortunately for the Nats, Harris' promotional appearance may be a case of too-little, too late. With a record of 60-69, the team sits in fourth place in the NL East, 24 games behind the Braves. When it comes to the Wild Card race, things are no more encouraging for the 2019 World Series winners. 7.5 games lie between them and the Chicago Cubs, who cling on to the third and final Wild Card spot.

Expand Tweet

"I’ve been told Commanders owner Josh Harris will join Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth during tonight’s game. It will happen in the second quarter. Remember you can watch tonight’s Commanders/Ravens game and the Josh Harris interview tonight on @7NewsDC" - Scott Abraham

Josh Harris represents a new brand of sports supertycoon

Alongside other heavy hitters like John Henry, Steve Cohen, and others, Harris represents a new brand of owners, owners who do not consider money to be a serous obstacle. Although the Commanders are not expected to be strong contenders in the upcoming NFL season, having capital like that of Harris' behind them always makes things that much easier.