The New York Mets announced Aaron Boone's bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their new manager after numerous rounds of interviews with various candidates. The Mets will be hoping for a turn of fortunes having appointed their fourth manager in the last six seasons.

The Mets let go of Buck Showalter after a tumultuous season where the team performed poorly despite the largest-ever payroll in MLB history. The management looked at a number of options including Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who was instead signed by the Chicago Cubs.

Carlos Medoza is a hire from a nearby talent pool and wouldn't require any time needing to get used to the New York lifestyle. He has been Aaron Boone's bench coach for the last four years and has been an MLB staffer with the New York Yankees for six years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Venezuelan is just the second ever after Ozzie Guillen to be signed by an MLB team for a full term. This will be Mendoza's first-ever full-time term having had some Venezuelan Winter League experience and numerous 'taking over' stints whenever Boone has been ejected from games.

Speaking about his deputy Boone spoke highly of him, calling him the 'complete package':

“He is the complete package, man. He’s the real deal,” Boone said. “He’s smart, tough, prepared, and works his butt off. And a very loyal person. He has a great family. And I can count on him, always."

Carlos Mendoza takes over a tougher job than being deputy to Aaron Boone

Anyone who is second in command to Aaron Boone would know they can be flung into decision-making at any instance. But for Carlos Mendoza, he would know that he is taking over a much tougher job as the New York Mets manager.

The Mets have been unable to find any stability in the position. Their last long-term manager was Terry Collins who was at the helm for six years. Since then they have appointed Mickey Callaway, Carlos Beltrán, Luis Rojas and Showalter.