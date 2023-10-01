New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has confirmed that he will not return for the 2024 season. The news has already ignited heated debate among Mets fans, many of whom feel Showalter's departure was a "forced resignation."

Fans are criticizing current General Manager Billy Eppler in particular, suggesting he should be the next to exit. Further, they are demading a general overhaul of the leadership.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The timing of this managerial shake-up coincides with the Mets' impending appointment of David Stearns as their new top baseball executive. Stearns, who led the Milwaukee Brewers' baseball operations since 2019, will oversee all baseball activities for the Mets. Meanwhile, Eppler is expected to continue as GM.

Manager Buck Showalter had a difficult tenure with the New York Mets

Going into the 2023 season, the Mets were hyped as potential World Series favorites, supported by a record-breaking payroll close to $345 million. Their lineup included heavy hitters like Justin Verlander and Pete Alonso.

Yet the season unfolded as a series of misfortunes, from Edwin Diaz's season-ending injury in spring training to a crippling setback for Jose Quintana. The Mets' high hopes disintegrated by June, leaving them languishing in fourth place in the NL East.

Saddled with a star-studded yet injury-prone roster, Buck Showalter faced mounting challenges almost immediately. The loss of key players to injuries exposed a lack of depth. Plus, the front office's mid-season fire sale left him with even fewer tools to work with.

Showalter's tenure with the Mets can only be described as a rollercoaster. His first year concluded with a wild-card loss, despite him being named the 2022 National League Manager of the Year. The following season was an unequivocal disaster, marked with injuries and disappointments.

As the Mets transition from Showalter to Stearns, the organization is at a pivotal juncture. With fans demanding a comprehensive overhaul in leadership, all eyes will be on how the Mets steer their course in the coming offseason.