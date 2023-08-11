Superstar Jennifer Lopez is "back in her element." Alex Rodriguez's ex posted a few stunning bikini pictures from Italy on social media which set screens ablaze. Lopez is currently enjoying her vacation on the Amalfi Coast.

Fans are stunned by J.Lo's gorgeous bikini pictures and have reacted to them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The mother, putting these 21-year-olds to shame!" wrote one user while the other commented: "She is a beach girl"

"Ok Jen, it’s 200 degrees hotter"

Fan reactions

Fans are focussing on how Lopez is ageing like fine wine.

"I don’t think whatever age this lady gets to, she can never look bad. She is so beautiful"

"Jennifer you are beauty itself"

"Wolf whistles! Sexy lady!"

Fan reactions

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and popstar Jennifer Lopez were regarded as a powerful couple.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's cute love story

Despite being married to different individuals at the time, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez first met at a Yankees game in 2005. After a chance encounter in 2017, they revived their relationship and started dating.

J.Lo was quite close to his daughters while dating Rodriguez. They were often seen together on vacations.

As the sun sets on 2018, from our family to yours ... #HappyNewYear everyone! 🎊🍾🎉

With a massive emerald-cut diamond ring that costs between $1 and $4 million, Alex proposed to Jennifer. Due to COVID-19, they delayed their summer 2020 vacation wedding. In 2021, the couple went their separate ways.

Rodriguez spent 22 MLB seasons with the New York Yankees (2004–2016), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and Seattle Mariners (1994–2000). In addition to serving as the chairman of Presidente Beer, Rodriguez is also the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. He is a co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Rodriguez is regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time.