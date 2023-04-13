When the New York Yankees signed utility outfielder Franchy Cordero to a 1-year deal just hours before their 2023 season kicked off, most viewed the acquisition as an insurance play.

As Yankees manager Aaron Boone knows better than anyone, his team had more than their fair share of positional confusion throughout the spring. Matters were only complicated further when their center fielder, Harrison Bader, announced that he would be out with an oblique strain.

Scrambling to add an extra healthy body to their outfield reserves, the Yankees inked a deal with Cordero. Under the terms, the 28-year-old Dominican would earn $1 million in the MLB, or $180,000 in the minors.

With left fielder Aaron Hicks, who had the worst season of his career in 2022, continuing to struggle, Aaron Boone decided to play Cordero more.

On April 4th, Cordero hit his first home run as a New York Yankee against the Baltimore Orioles. One game later, he hit another. Franchy Cordero then hit back-to-back home runs against the Cleveland Guardians in a recent series.

Franchy Cordero now has four home runs and seven RBIs this season. He is tied with American League home run king Aaron Judge for the most on the squad so far this year.

Although Cordero has only ever played a maximum of 84 games in a single season, some believe that he is beginning to look more like a Yankees starter each time he takes the field.

Speaking on the Jomboy podcast, host Jake Storiale postulated that perhaps Cordero could assume the position of an outfield starter for the Yankees. Cordero hit 219/.300/.397 as a member of the Boston Red Sox last season.

Although playing alongside two former MVP winners in Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge may have gone far beyond Cordero's wildest dreams a few weeks ago, he is making a strong case towards that being exactly where he belongs.

Despite a stellar start from Franchy Cordero, nothing is set in stone

Although Cordero is undoubtedly off to the best start of his career, the season is still in its very early stages. With more skill than there are positions, Cordero must realize that he is still as replaceable as any other player on the Yankees squad.

