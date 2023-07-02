The frustration among Los Angeles Angels fans reached a boiling point during a recent game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Following the disappointing 3-1 loss, the team's official Twitter page posted the final score, which ignited a storm of criticism from furious fans.

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the Angels' offensive performance, labeling it as "inexcusable" and "garbage."

Some even went as far as calling the team that demanded trades for players like Ward and Renfroe, whom they deemed "trash."

The outpouring of anger and disappointment was palpable, reflecting the high expectations fans had for their team.

FIRE_EVERYONE @Angels_SZN22 @Angels Fire Nevin, Thames and Wise. How is Perry even employed at this point @Angels Fire Nevin, Thames and Wise. How is Perry even employed at this point

‘ @WaddleInMotion @Angels Please sell the team I’m begging you Christ @Angels Please sell the team I’m begging you Christ

metacoolerlover @hhhzhshsh4 @Angels This team is to be the biggest joke in all of sports history. From having Mike trout and Ohtani to just being the same laughing stock. And I know this a team sport, but nobody is stepping up except ohtani. @Angels This team is to be the biggest joke in all of sports history. From having Mike trout and Ohtani to just being the same laughing stock. And I know this a team sport, but nobody is stepping up except ohtani.

The Los Angeles Angels have had a standout player in Shohei Ohtani, whose remarkable performances have propelled them to second place in their division. But the lack of consistent support from the rest of the lineup has been a recurring issue.

This latest defeat has cost the team its second-place standing, as they now find themselves in third.

The LA Angels' struggles to generate offense have undoubtedly been a contributing factor to their recent setbacks.

Shohei Ohtani and his enormous display of power for the Los Angeles Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani continues to captivate baseball fans worldwide with his exceptional performances. Ohtani made history again by hitting his 30th home run of the season, further solidifying his position as the MLB's home run leader.

This remarkable feat was accomplished in a monumental display of power, as the ball traveled an astounding 493 feet. Ohtani's ability to consistently deliver such prodigious home runs has established him as a force to be reckoned with at the plate.

By reaching the 30-home run milestone by the end of June, Ohtani joined an elite group of players, becoming the first since Chris Davis in 2013 to achieve this feat. Davis held the record with 31 home runs during that timeframe, highlighting the rarity and significance of Ohtani's accomplishment.

The Japanese superstar's performance this season has catapulted him to global stardom, making him one of the biggest names in baseball.

Not only does he lead the MLB in home runs, but he also ranks among the top pitchers in several statistical categories, showcasing his exceptional talent on both sides of the game.

Despite Ohtani's individual brilliance, LA has struggled to provide him with sufficient support, resulting in recent defeats and a drop to third place in their division.

With Ohtani's impending free agency, the Angels must swiftly turn their fortunes around if they hope to retain their extraordinary superstar beyond the upcoming season.

The pressure is on the team to maximize Ohtani's talents and build a competitive roster around him.

LA's success in doing so will not only determine their immediate prospects but could also shape the future of the franchise

