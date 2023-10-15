Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is under the spotlight as the team faces off against the Rangers in Game 1 of the ALCS. As a young but formidable component of Houston’s defense, Pena has consistently proven his value on the field.

Houston Astros General Manager Dana Brown praised Pena’s defensive skills in an interview with reporter Danielle Lerner. Brown said:

"The defense is still pretty specialized. You’ve seen the plays he’s been making. These are game-saving plays, multiple games. So I think he’s a special shortstop.”

Recently, Pena had a game-changing moment in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Twins. After the Twins’ Edouard Julien struck a leadoff double, Pena turned an unassisted double play in a jaw-dropping show of agility and alertness.

This defensive effort proved crucial when the Twins’ Royce Lewis later hit a homer since the Astros won the game by a single run. This also ensured their 3-1 series victory over the Twins.

His role is especially crucial as the Astros face the Rangers, whose offense led the league in OPS this season.

Signed on a one-year contract worth $754,900, Pena’s stats show he’s not just a defensive asset. He’s hitting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, ten home runs, and 43 walks. According to FanGraphs, his fielding percentage has improved from .963 last year to .976 this season.

Astros’ Jeremy Pena’s defense could be key against Rangers

Despite being the least experienced member of Houston’s infield, Jeremy Pena was a crucial part of 84 total double plays in 150 games. The Astros also led the AL in ground ball double plays, many of which involved Pena.

The 2022 Gold Glove winner and reigning WS MVP is undoubtedly a vital part of the Astros as they vie for another championship title. Defense will likely remain front and center, and Pena will be key in this exciting clash between the state rivals.

The Astros rely on Pena to guide their infield against the Rangers’ hard-hitting lineup.