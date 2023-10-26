It is the end of an era for the Astros as Dusty Baker steps down from his managerial role. The announcement came after the team lost the ALCS decider against the Rangers.

Therefore, the Astros' end-of-season press conference was rather emotional this year as they bid farewell to their veteran manager. It featured owner Jim Crane, manager Dusty Baker and GM Dana Brown.

The bond between Baker and Astros owner Jim Crane was evident during the conference. Crane made it clear that their relationship was more than business.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's like my best friend", Crane said.

Crane went on to applaud Baker's leadership and managerial abilities. GM Dana Brown agreed wholeheartedly and added to the emotional tribute to the veteran.

Brown said:

"I think he is outstanding with human beings... he's always got answers"

Expand Tweet

Baker humbly deflected the praise thrown his way. He emphasized his team's collective efforts and even put the spotlight on specific players. Baker named Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve as current stars. Further, he added:

"[Jeremy] Pena's gonna be great.. you got Michael Brantley, he's already great"

Baker was also asked about his future plans. But he asserted that he had not been able to give it much thought. He said:

"I haven't made up my mind yet about what I am going to do"

Now the team's focus shifts to finding a new leader capable of carrying on Baker's legacy of success. The Astros have got big shoes to fill.

Astros' Dusty Baker retires with potential Hall of Fame credentials

Dusty Baker's retirement marks an end to one of baseball's most accomplished managerial careers. He started managing in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants after spending years as an All-Star outfielder.

Baker consistently led his teams to the playoffs and won multiple pennants. His career statistics are a testament to his skills and longevity in the role. Baker retires as seventh on the all-time list for MLB managerial wins.

The absence of a World Series ring had long been a talking point around Baker's Hall of Fame credentials. However, his 2022 World Series win with the Astros almost guarantees his spot in the Hall of Fame.