Just a few days ago, the Atlanta Braves were riding high with the best record in the National League. A weekend later, Atlanta is burning after losing three straight games to the San Diego Padres in a battle of expected World Series contenders.

The Braves opened the four-game set in a triumphant manner, topping the Padres 7-6 on a walk-off RBI single by shortstop Orlando Arcia.

That loss only seemed to anger San Diego, as the Padres took the next three games and finished off the series by pounding Atlanta 10-2 on Sunday night.

Atlanta entered the weekend with a league-topping 6-1 record, but is now 6-4 with just a one-game lead over the New York Mets. Their top National League East rival took two of three against the visiting Miami Marlins.

Braves fans did not handle the sudden three-game losing streak well and took to social media to vent:

The Issues of My Time



A combined 58 left on base by this team in 3 losses. FIFTY-EIGHT.



If Eli White is not playing tomorrow over Eddie or Ozuna, I will raise hell on here. Y'all should be EMBARRASSED.

Atlanta Braves fans are focusing their rage on two players: Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies.

Albies, one of the Braves' darlings since his debut with the team in 2017 at the tender age of 20, has his fanbase pulling their hair out as his batting average sits at a scant .225 following a 1-for-4 appearance Sunday.

A career .270 hitter, Albies is still shaking the rust off after missing nearly 100 games last season due to a broken left foot.

Meanwhile, Ozuna, who finished sixth in the NL Most Valuable Player voting in 2020 after he led the league with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs, has struggled mightily since. In 2021 and 2022, he hit .213 and .226, respectively. He is batting just .074 in eight games this season.

Time to have a serious convo about Ozzie albies

Ozuna every time he comes up to bat. His breathalyzer number is higher than his batting average.

Max Fried Enthusiast

cut ozuna

call up vaughn and send ozzie down for a bit fix the rotation

The Braves have prided themselves on superior pitching for much of the past 30 years. However, their 2023 rotation is getting banged around so far. On Sunday, starting hurler Dylan Dodd was roughed up for seven earned runs on 10 hits in 4-1/3 innings.

The pitching again has me pondering. The hitting is one thing but this pitching is something to behold

the early season Braves are back and i hate it.

Of course, Mets fans couldn't help but throw some shade at the suddenly struggling Braves. Watch out, New York. San Diego is coming your way next.

Atlanta Braves in tailspin after riding high in first week

Dylan Dodd #46 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the San Diego Padres

The Atlanta Braves will look to bounce back as the Cincinnati Reds visit Truist Park for a three-game series starting Monday. The Reds, not expected to be all that competitive this season, enter the series with a 4-4 record.

