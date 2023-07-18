Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to receive jaw-dropping offers reaching a staggering $500 million once his current contract expires at the end of the season.

There is growing uncertainty regarding Ohtani’s future with the Angels. Team owner Arte Moreno has been unsuccessful in securing a long-term deal with the two-way phenom.

The Angels' inability to make it anywhere near the playoffs since Ohtani's arrival in 2018 doesn’t help their case either. A player of his caliber should be in contention for championships, and Ohtani will surely take it into account when signing his next blockbuster contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohtani’s destination remains a mystery, with speculations suggesting that the Angels should consider trading him before the season concludes. By doing so, the Angels would at least salvage some value for a contract that would hold no value by October.

The New York Yankees have been suggested as one of the destinations for Ohtani, should he leave at the trade deadline. Aaron Boone’s side were tipped to dominate the AL East going into the season. Reality has been nothing short of a nightmare. With half a season gone, the Yankees sit rock bottom in their division.

There are several gaping holes in the Yankees’ gameplay right now, and it is unlikely that the addition of one individual will transform their fate immediately.

However, Barstool MLB commentator and committed Mets fan Chris Klemmer has suggested that the Yankees need Shohei Ohtani more than any other team in MLB right now.

Speaking on the Barstool Baseball Preview Show, Klemmer said,

“The Yankees do make the most sense. They also have the farm system to be able to do it. The Yankees need him so bad. This Yankees team is dogsh*t right now.”

Will Shohei Ohtani fix the New York Yankees?

While the addition of Shohei Ohtani will address some of the Yankees’ problems, putting all their eggs in one basket may not be a good idea. For a player who is due to enter free agency after the season, it doesn’t make sense to trade multiple top 100 trade aspects at this juncture.

The biggest question mark is Angels owner Arte Moreno’s desire to part ways with his crown jewel. He has suggested in recent days that the Angels will do everything in their power to retain their crown jewel.

Ohtani to the Yankees may seem a far fetched idea now, but with free agency looming, it may not stay that way for very long.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault