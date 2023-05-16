Correction: Curt Schilling article published on 16 May 2023 with accurate details

NOTE: We apologize for the error in our initial article on Curt Schilling. After a thorough review, the corrections have been made to address any concerns that may have been raised.

In an article dated 5-16-2023, with the headline:

"When former NY Yankees star Alex Rodriguez accused teammates of steroid use to cover-up his PED scandal"

Sportskeeda had stated that "Many big names were released in the [Mitchell Report], such as Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling, Andy Pettitte and Roger Clemens".

This is wrong and should not have been carried out in this manner. There is no evidence against Curt Schilling of steroid use. Schilling, was one of four players who declined to interview with Mitchell, because he "would have nothing to offer" Mitchell's investigation "other than personal opinion and hypotheticals."

Schilling has been a vehement critic of Performance Enhancing Drugs in baseball and has maintained that he never used any illicit substances.

Sportskeeda apologizes for making it seem in our story that Curt Schilling was named in the Mitchell Report. Schilling had no role in this and Sportskeeda takes back anything that may have been construed along those lines. We also publish this correction article, where all facts are stated, with sources cited.

