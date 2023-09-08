Sunday night came bearing bad news for the Los Angeles Dodgers fans as star pitcher Julio Urias was arrested for domestic violence at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Urias was released from jail on Monday on a $50,000 bond and is due to appear in court later this month. He was placed on administrative leave by the MLB on Wednesday amid investigation of the incident.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed his shock and concern after the incident came to light in the aftermath of the soccer match between LAFC and Inter Miami featuring Lionel Messi on Sunday.

“I was shocked. Everyone was,” Dave Roberts said. “It is just an extremely unfortunate circumstance for everyone.”

According to the latest reports, the Dodgers pitcher shoved a woman into a fence after Sunday's much-talked-about soccer match. The 27-year-old was punished for a similar incident in 2019 when he was arrested for domestic battery and was handed a 20-game suspension by the MLB.

However, Urias was not charged and was left off the hook after going through a 52-week domestic violence counseling program. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, who was at the helm during Urias' last incident, also shared his views.

“Obviously, extremely disappointing development,” Friedman said. “For us right now, it’s having him and his representatives resolve this while we’re focused on both the near and long term. We’ve got a game on Thursday that he was the slated starter we’re figuring out contingencies and ways to move forward.”

Ryan Pepiot shines for the Dodgers as Julio Urias' replacement

Urias is in line to become the first player to be suspended twice under MLB’s joint domestic violence policy since its establishment in 2015. He was slated to be part of the Dodgers line-up for the game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

However, he is no longer part of the 40-man roster since MLB placed him on administrative leave. Ryan Pepiot was called up to replace the Mexican pitcher in the lineup.

Pepiot exceeded the expectations of the Dodgers fans as the top prospect dished out seven scoreless innings in his side's 10-0 victory against the Marlins at loanDepot Park.