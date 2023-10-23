The Houston Astros seem to have their backs against the wall after their blowout 9-2 loss against the Texas Rangers in Game 6 of the ALCS. With their poor home record throughout the season, the Astros might miss out on a consecutive World Series appearance.

The Astros left seven stranded from scoring positions in the game. It was uncharacteristic of the lineup that scored 23 runs on the road in Arlington. This further highlighted their troubles at home. Throughout the regular season, they went 39-42 and even in the postseason they have managed a single home win in five games.

MLB analysts feel the momentum has definitely shifted after the Rangers' win. David Ortiz on Fox's post-game wrap-up show mentioned he was 'worried' for the defending champions as they head into the decider on Monday night.

"I wasn't worried about Houston basically after they lost the first couple of games. I saw their mojo and the way they handled their business there [on the road] but I'm kind of worried for real about the Houston Astros today because it makes no sense of how they played at Texas [Rangers] and how their offence went off when they came back home."

Houston Astros looking to avoid replicating their 2019 World Series loss

Houston has been in a similar situation in the past. The 2019 World Series saw the first six games being won by the road team. That time, the Astros fell in Game 7 at Minute Maid Park after a strong comeback by the Washington Nationals.

They will need to be at their best as they face three time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer starting on the mound for the Rangers. The Astros have named Cristian Javier for the pitching match-up.

A fierce, tightly fought encounter awaits as the two in-state rivals face off for one last time to settle who takes the Lone Star State series.