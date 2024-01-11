"Didn't give a sh*t, didn't care, had no motivation" - Jonathan Papelbon blasts former Red Sox teammate JD Drew for lack of commitment 

Jonathan Paplebon, former Boston Red Sox pitcher, didn’t hold back in expressing his views on former teammate JD Drew during an interview with Foul Territory. Papelbon critized Drew’s lack of commitment stating:

"JD Drew, one of the most talented left-hand hitters you could see, but didn’t give a s**t, didn’t care, had no motivation, made $150 million dollars and made one All-Star Game."

Papelbon drew a stark contrast between Drew‘s approach and the leadership qualities admired in Roy Halladay, highlighting the latter‘s commitment to the team without vocalizing it. The comments suggest that Papelbon values players who prioritize team success over individual accomplishments.

The discussion arose in the context of evaluating Rafael Dever’s recent performance with the Boston Red Sox and drawing comparisons to players like JD Drew. Papelbon suggested that Devers, with his significant contract, carries the expectations that come with being a key player, emphasizing the importance of finding players aligned with the team’s vision.

"Devers is to me the guy, he’s they guy now. And when you are the guy and you’re getting paid like the guy with that comes expectations right?"

This critique of JD Drew’s commitment echoes sentiments from the past, questioning whether financial success took precedence over on-field dedication. The interview sheds light on the dynamics within the Red Sox clubhouse during Drew’s tenure, suggesting that such an approach did not align with the team’s goals.

Just like JD Drew, Rafael Devers has failed to live up to expectations after signing a $315.5 million deal.

In the world of $300 million deals, Rafael Devers stands in the upper echelon, but the Red Sox expected more from their star player. Despite not holding the ignominious title of the worst such contract in MLB (thanks to the Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton), Devers’ $315.5 million deal is under scrutiny after a lackluster first year.

Devers’ $315.5 million deal is under scrutiny after a lackluster first year.

With defensive inconsistensies and offensive performance falling short of trascendence, doubts about his long-term viability at third base persist. In comparison to other top earners, Devers lags in WAR, raising questions about his status as a franchise player. The Red Sox need him to rise from very good to great, but the journey appears challenging.

