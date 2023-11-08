Dodgers' Andrew Friedman 'obsessed' with Shohei Ohtani per MLB insider, expected to go big in pursuit of Japanese phenom

All signs suggest the Los Angeles Dodgers will be giving their all to sign Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani. MLB Insiders with inner knowledge about the organization are certain that the top brass is intent on signing the player.

Ohtani is heading into free agency for the first time in his career. During several seasons with cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Angels, the 29-year-old was unable to make it to the playoffs even once. This has pushed the narrative of a move as the baseball community would love to see Ohtani fighting for team success.

Throughout the 2023 season, the Dodgers came up as frontrunners to sign Ohtani. Several factors have added to that as Ohtani has been vocal about preferring a West Coast team. Further, with his two-way prowess, only a few teams like the Dodgers are capable of offering him a huge contract.

As per MLB Insider Buster Olney, Andrew Friedman (Dodgers President of baseball operations) is seemingly "obsessed" with the idea of signing Ohtani. The ESPN insider also stated that the Dodgers are already making internal moves to create space in their payroll.

J.D. Martinez's departure creates space for Shohei Ohtani at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers let J.D Martinez go, which may have been motivated by their determination to sign Shohei Ohtani. Martinez signed a one-year $10 million contract with the Dodgers in 2023 and had his best career season, hitting .271 with 33 home runs.

The Dodgers refused to match the qualifying offer of $20.35 million that Martinez demanded in free agency. He plays the DH role, which would be taken by Ohtani if he joined the organization, despite Ohtani not being able to pitch for the 2024 season, as he's not expected to take up a position in the outfield.