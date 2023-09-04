The Los Angeles Dodgers put an end to their three-game losing streak against the Atlanta Braves after a 3-1 victory on Sunday to avoid a series sweep against the NL East leaders.

As the Dodgers' victory provided much-needed respite to their fans after three consecutive defeats, rookie pitcher Bobby Miller displayed his credentials against a star-studded hitting lineup.

The starting pitcher did what none of his teammates were able to do in the past three games, keep the Braves offense quiet.

The rookie registered a strong performance from the mound, dishing out seven solid innings and conceding just one run in his longest career start for the Dodgers. The run came in his final inning when Matt Olson got hold of his pitch for a solo home run.

“Especially after getting our teeth kicked in a little bit the first three games, we really needed this one today,” Miller said. “I was really locked in, and I had a great feeling going into this game. It was probably the most locked in I’ve been so far, and I knew I needed my best stuff.”

Bobby Miller's strong performance kept Braves' big-hitters in check

What makes Miller's outing even more impressive is the fact that he didn't allow a single hit to the red-hot Ronald Acuna Jr. on the night. He retired 16 batters in a row before Olson's homer.

Incidentally, the right-handed Miller is the only starting pitcher to manage two wins against Atlanta in the MLB this season, as he was on the winning side against the Braves in his debut earlier this year.

“You learn from players by playing them and seeing how they respond to certain situations, certain teams," manager Dave Roberts said. "And he was unfazed today by the opponent, by the deep desire for us to win a baseball game and salvage a series.

“I think he felt it, but wasn’t fazed by it. And the more he’s out there, he’s going to have different tests. I can’t give him higher praise.”

Shelby Miller and Brusdar Graterol closed out the victory for the Dodgers, as they managed two scoreless innings between them in the late stages of the game.