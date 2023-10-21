Astros manager Dusty Baker, in his latest interview, exclaimed that he was unsure about his players' antics coming into Game 6 after a vibrant Game 5 of the ALCS. Now that the series shifts back to Minute Maid Park, Houston has an advantage of killing the tie in Game 6.

Following the most recent altercation between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, the 74-year-old said he was more enraged than he had been in a long time.

The game-winning home run by Jose Altuve in the ninth inning of the Astros' 5-4 triumph on Friday, which gave the defending AL champions a 3-2 advantage in the AL Championship Series, did, however, help to slightly calm the angry captain down before his eventual ejection from the game.

"Dusty Baker said the tensions between the Astros and Rangers from Game 5 could carry over into Game 6. As far as what that might look like?" - Chron_MattYoung

"Man, I don’t know. I don’t have no crystal ball. It’s going to be what it’s going to be. You’ll have to wait and see like me," said Dusty Baker.

After the reliever hit Rangers' Adolis Garcia with a pitch in the eighth inning, Benches were cleared from both sides as Bryan Abreu, Dusty Baker and Garcia were tossed out of the game. This happened two innings after Adolis hit a three-run bomb against Justin Verlander.

After conferring, the referees dismissed Abreu and Garcia. Baker approached the Astros bench with arms wide open and spoke with the three umpires. Baker chucked his cap before being ejected as well. He argued with Hudson in the dugout for another six minutes before leaving for the clubhouse.

Dusty Baker will hope his unit takes the series in Game 6

The Astros won Game 5 of the ALCS thrillingly, 5-4, thanks to Jose Altuve's three-run home bomb in the ninth inning. After winning the last three games, they now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and are just one victory away from the World Series.

"Jose Altuve is the ONLY player in MLB history to have 3-go-ahead postseason home runs in the 9th inning or later. Each time, the Astros won the game" - michaelschwab13

Dusty Baker will ensure that his side is well prepared in hopes of closing the series at home and shifting focus towards retaining the World Series in seven games. Last night, the Stros made a strong comeback, showcasing that they never back down. It should be an engaging clash between Houston and Texas for the World Series ticket in Game 6.