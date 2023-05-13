The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres has been brewing for years and has become one of the best in baseball. The fact that both teams are at the height of their powers and loaded with talent has only added fuel to the fire. Both team expects to be the best in the National League, but only one can succeed.

MLB is no stranger to strong rivalries, arguably having one of the best in sports between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. A great rivalry requires a few key ingrediants, chief among them is animosity and proximity. Geography plays a huge role in determining which team's fanbases will naturally be against others: because my city is the best, and the closest big city is the worst.

Former Dodgers slugger Andre Ethier remembers the rivalry well and explained why it is so passionate.

AM 570 LA Sports @AM570LASports



"That's just me being a Dodger player who played the game for them."

"I do not like San Diego. I do not like the Padres" - Andre Ethier

Ethier spent the entirety of his 12-year MLB career with the Dodgers, so he knows this rivalry well. Even if the San Diego Padres weren't very good at times, the Los Angeles Dodgers still needed to beat them. Now, the National League West rivals have never been better and the rivalry has been thriving.

The two teams are about to meet for a crucial series that should be some of the best baseball of the season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres is a star-studded rivalry

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 2

The Dodgers have a roster that boasts Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy. The Padres are coming back at them with Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts. That many stars between just two teams seems absurd and should strengthen the rivalry.

This series has the chance to change the minds of some fans, like Doug McKain, of the heat in this rivalry.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA The difference between the Dodgers-Giants rivalry and the Dodgers-Padres rivalry is that as soon as the Padres aren’t contenders, the rivalry will lose most of its steam. Whereas the Dodgers-Giants could be the two worst teams in baseball, and it will always mean something. The difference between the Dodgers-Giants rivalry and the Dodgers-Padres rivalry is that as soon as the Padres aren’t contenders, the rivalry will lose most of its steam. Whereas the Dodgers-Giants could be the two worst teams in baseball, and it will always mean something.

"The difference between the Dodgers-Giants rivalry and the Dodgers-Padres rivalry is that as soon as the Padres aren’t contenders, the rivalry will lose most of its steam" - Doug McKain

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres can't both win the NL West crown, so it will be a battle all season long. As incidents arise and fans clash, the rivalry could take the main stage for MLB this season. And when this battle heats up, it will be very hard to cool it back down.

