"Great investment" “Hit the jackpot” - Alex Rodriguez delights Timberwolves fans as he closes in on becoming team's majority owner

Alex Rodriguez, long ago, bought a minority stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves. Always pretty business savvy, the former MLB superstar was expanding his portfolio and purchasing a stake in a basketball team, decidedly not the sport he was once famous for. Now, he's exercising his option to become a majority owner of the franchise.

Expand Tweet

ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news via X, formerly known as Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"ESPN Sources: Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are expected to exercise their option to acquire controlling ownership interest of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx from Glen Taylor as soon as today. They have a Dec. 31 deadline."

The two minority owners, Rodriguez and Marc Lore, are going to take over from Glen Taylor. This move, whether because of the removal of Taylor or the ascension of Lore and Rodriguez, has Timberwolves fans buzzing.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The ownership in Minnesota wasn't pleasing to all Timberwolves fans. The lack of a retired jersey for T'Wolves legend Kevin Garnett has many upset, and they believe that new leadership will be good. Rodriguez, the former New York Yankees superstar, is new leadership, so he and Lore have some pressure on them.

When did Alex Rodriguez buy the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Alex Rodriguez, former Seattle Mariners superstar, first purchased the Minnesota Timberwolves all the way back in 2021. He was a minority owner then, but this was always the long-term goal.

Alex Rodriguez sideline watching a Timberwolves game

He was making installments alongside Marc Lore through the years, and the final one came so he can now become the majority owner. The ex-Texas Rangers shortstop will now be the top dog in Minnesota.

He also works for FOX in the baseball world as an analyst and commentator, so he hasn't completely pivoted from the sport he once played. He's making big moves in the NBA, but he hasn't forgotten the MLB.

Rodriguez and Lore will pay about $1.5 billion to become majority owners of the franchise, and the Timberwolves are currently one of the NBA's best teams.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.