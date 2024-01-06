"He is a little sad that Lucas is in not a lefty lol" - Josh Hader's wife Maria drops hilarious take during father-son bonding moment

Josh Hader is yet to decide which team he will play for next season but it is safe to say that his son Lucas has already started preparing for his own baseball career. In a wholesome video shared by Josh's wife Maria, their son Lucas can be seen playing catch with his father.

In an Instagram story posted by Maria, Lucas can be seen throwing the ball towards Josh from his right hand. Josh is a southpaw who uses his left hand to strike out opposition batters.

Pointing this out in the video, Maria captioned the story as:

"Safe to say [Josh] is a little sad that Lucas is in fact not a lefty."

Maria and Josh Hader have been together since 2015. Maria has a degree in sports management and was part of the marketing team for a minor league side affiliated with the Houston Astros that the reliever played for then. The couple got married in 2019 and welcomed their son Lucas in 2022.

Josh Hader's recent form and free agency rumors

Josh Hader has emerged as one of the best relief pitchers in the league and has generated a lot of interest from some top teams in the league. He established himself while with the Milwaukee Brewers, making strong relief appearances and winning the NL Reliever of the Year award in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Hader was traded by the Brewers to the San Diego Padres after a lackluster Summer in 2022 before he picked up his form to end the season on a high. He regained his form in 2023 recording an ERA of 1.28 with 85 strikeouts over 56 Innings and 61 appearances. In a below-average season for San Diego, Hader was one of the lone shining spots with 33 saves.

He has generated significant interest from both New York clubs and even the Los Angeles Dodgers all looking to add a credible name to their bullpen.

