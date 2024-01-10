"He's not the answer to everything" - MLB insider says Cubs still have plenty to do this offseason after Shota Imanaga signing

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs announced they had reached a tentative deal with international pitcher Shota Imanaga. The agreement is pending a physical, which the lefty will undergo in Chicago on Thursday.

It is the first big offseason move the team has made outside of signing Craig Counsell as the new manager for the 2024 season and beyond. Imanaga should slot in nicely in the middle of the rotation.

However, being the club's first significant move for the offseason does not sit well with some around the league. ESPN's Jesse Rogers believes the team still has a long way to go before being a legitimate playoff contender.

"Imanaga helps, but he's not the answer to everything that ails the Cubs right now," Rogers said.

Shota Imanaga certainly boosts the rotation, especially with the likelihood that Marcus Stroman will sign with another team this offseason. While it started slow, he has gained interest from a handful of teams in free agency.

The Cubs still have offensive holes they need to figure out heading into the 2024 season. The outfield is unclear, and they need help at first and third base.

What is next for the Cubs after landing Shota Imanaga?

Signing Shota Imanaga helps the Cubs heading into the new season, but they are still far from being a force to be reckoned with. The front office must turn their attention to acquiring a few bats.

Cody Bellinger is one of the best players on the open market and is coming off a stellar season. During a contract year, he hit .307 with 26 home runs across 130 games, putting to bed two lackluster seasons.

Bellinger will likely command a larger contract after his impressive run last season. That could be a gamble, given how he slumped the last few seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Another intriguing name on the open market is Matt Chapman. He is coming off a season where he hit .240/.330/.424 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs and would fill the Cubs' need at third base.

If the front office wanted to go a cheaper route, they could turn their interest to players like Gio Urshela or Evan Longoria.

This team still has some work to do heading into the new season. Expect them to make another move or two before we reach Opening Day.

