"He's the reason we won the World Series" - Martin Maldonado bares Michael Brantley's galvanising effect as former Astros star announces retirement

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado praised former teammate Michael Brantley, who announced his retirement from the MLB. Brantley spent 15 seasons in the big leagues after getting drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh round of the 2005 MLB draft.

As he concluded his career as a five-time All-Star, one of the most reliable hitters of the past ten years, Brantley, 36, announced his retirement on Friday.

Early praise for his superb left-handed swing and discipline in the strike zone helped Brantley grow. From an unnamed youngster to one of baseball's most admired players, he became a man known for his exacting practices and guidance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He’s a teammate that cared about others more than himself. He’s the reason we won the (2022) World Series. He (led) the best team meeting I’ve ever heard. When he was hurt, he was always in the dugout trying to help others" - Martin Maldonado on Michael Brantley via TheAthletic.com

Maldonado said Brantley helped the Stros win the pennant and the Fall Classic in the 2022 season. In a way that solidified his widely accepted standing as one of the most regarded athletes of his generation, Brantley won the World Series. It's hard to think of a more fulfilling legacy.

In 394 games as an Astro, Brantley slashed .305/.365/.463, earning two selections to the All-Star team and a spot at the top of one of the most formidable lineups in baseball.

Brantley displayed one of the most spectacular defensive plays in franchise history in Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS. He dove to snag a sinking liner from Aaron Hicks and then doubled off Aaron Judge at first base to maintain a two-run advantage.

Expand Tweet

"October 19th, 2019. Michael Brantley makes a diving catch and then makes the throw to first for a double play in ALCS Game 6!" - GoosebumpSports

Michael Brantley had an illustrious MLB career

Michael Brantley, 36, is a native of Bellevue, Washington. His father, Mickey Brantley, was a big-league player who played 302 games for the Seattle Mariners in the late 1980s. Before joining the Houston Astros in 2019, Brantley spent the first ten seasons of his career with Cleveland, where he made his big league debut in 2009.

Expand Tweet

"Michael Brantley, a 5-time All-Star, announces his retirement, per MLBNetwork insider, Jon Morosi" - MLB

Generally regarded as one of the greatest pure hitters of his generation, Brantley hit above .300 seven times, including a season in which he finished third in the American League MVP vote in 2014 with a .327 average.

Due to injuries sustained later in life, Brantley only made 79 appearances in 2022 and 2023. He finished his MLB career with a stat line of 129 home runs, 1656 hits, 720 RBIs and an OPS of 0.794

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.