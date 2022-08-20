Houston Astros fans react to series opening loss to Atlanta Braves - "Same result as the World Series" "Most inconsistent team I've ever witnessed"

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves opened a three-game series in Atlanta tonight. The game marks the first time the two teams have faced off against one another since last year's World Series. Tonight, the Atlanta Braves pitching shut down the Astros lineup, winning by a score of 6-2.

"Final: Braves 6, #Astros 2" -@Astros

Many baseball fans reacted to the series' opening loss on Twitter. One fan of the Braves stated that tonight's win was the same result as last year's World Series. Last year, the Braves defeated the Astros 4 games to 2.

The Astros offense scored 21 runs off of 25 base hits yesterday against the Chicago White Sox. Today, the team managed two runs on 7 hits. One fan thinks that this is the most inconsistent team ever.

The Houston Astros should have saved a few of their 21 runs on Thursday for tonight's contest

Only in baseball can a team's offense go from looking like they are clicking on all cylinders one day to looking lost the next. This is what can happen over the course of a long 162-game season. There will always be peaks and valleys for even the best teams.

The Astros bullpen struggled tonight, allowing three earned runs in three innings of work. All three of the earned runs came from reliever Phil Maton, whose ERA now sits at 4.47.

Darth Vaders Burner Account @abeatleshendrix @astros Bullpen is fuckin weak af needed that big time but nah phil maton is good enough for the post season yeah @astros Bullpen is fuckin weak af needed that big time but nah phil maton is good enough for the post season yeah 👍

Some fans want the team to send Phil Maton down to the minors after tonight's performance.

joehel Yusmah @JoehelYusmah2 @astros Maton needs to be sent down to the lowest possible level of baseball. @astros Maton needs to be sent down to the lowest possible level of baseball.

Other fans are not concerned by the loss, but instead are worried about the condition of slugger Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez left tonight's game in the fifth inning due to shortness of breath.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Yordan Alvarez experienced shortness of breath and pulled himself from the game, Dusty Baker said. Baker said Alvarez’s vital signs are “normal” and he is feeling good, but being checked out at the ER right now. Yordan Alvarez experienced shortness of breath and pulled himself from the game, Dusty Baker said. Baker said Alvarez’s vital signs are “normal” and he is feeling good, but being checked out at the ER right now.

"Yordan Alvarez experienced shortness of breat and pulled himself from the game, Dusty Baker said. Baker said Alvarez's vital signs are 'normal' and he is feeling good, but being checked out at the ER right now." - Chandler Rome

This has many fans concerned about the condition of the team's best hitter.

Ruben @RubenG2002 @astros More worried about Yordan than the game. Hope he’s good @astros More worried about Yordan than the game. Hope he’s good

The news of Alvarez's departure even has some Braves fans concerned.

Overall, a tough loss has been handed to the Houston Astros by one of the best teams in all of baseball. The team will look to even up the series tomorrow night with the first pitch scheduled for 7:15 PM EDT.

