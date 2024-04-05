How much is Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers home run ball worth? Prized memorabilia's value explored 

The famous ball from Shohei Ohtani’s first home run as a Los Angeles Dodger has become a focal point of controversy, with its value estimated at around a staggering $100,000. This highly sought-after item was caught by die-hard Dodgers fan Ambar Roman, after Ohtani’s powerful swing sent the ball 430 feet into the crowd, during Wednesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

The long-awaited blast from Ohtani energized the sold-out crowd at Dodger Stadium. As the crack of the bat echoed through the air, fans stood up in excitement, knowing that they were witnessing a historic moment. The ball left Ohtani’s bat with an exit velocity of 105.6 mph, traveling deep into the right-field stands.

For Shohei Ohtani, the home run marked a big moment in his career. The two-time unanimous American League MVP finally hit a home run in his ninth regular season game with the club, after getting off to a slow start at the plate. The superstar slugger had been under a lot of pressure since signing a record-setting 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers in December.

Controversy arose after fan who caught Shohei Ohtani’s home run ball claimed Dodgers pressured her into giving it back

Roman, on the other hand, quickly went from the joy of catching Ohtani’s historic home run to being pressured by Dodgers security staff into giving up the ball. According to MLB tradition, teams and players engage in negotiations, usually involving meet-and-greets and a memorabilia package.

However, according to Roman and her husband, they were pressured into giving the ball back and were even threatened with not authenticating the ball should she have refused.

The incident raised concerns about the ethics behind fan treatment and the involvement of players. While the Los Angeles Dodgers have expressed openness to further talks with Roman, Ohtani’s home run ball transcends its monetary value; as it now signifies a controversial chapter in the Japanese superstar's young career with the team.

