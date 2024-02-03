"I believe Yasiel Puig has more talent than 70% of MLB players" - Ex-White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen makes bold remark about former Dodgers All-Star

Ozzie Guillen had some bold claims to make for his countryman and former Dodgers player, Yasiel Puig. The Venezuelan manager of the Tiburones de La Guaria heaped praise on his right fielder's work ethic, comparing him to MLB players.

The Tiburones are playing in the Caribbean Series, which is being hosted for the first time at an MLB park at LoanDepot Park in Miami. After their first win of the series, manager Ozzie Guillen had some strong words during the press conference.

Guillen said that Puig was better than almost one-third of the players in America's premier baseball league.

“I believe Yasiel Puig has more talent that 70% of the players in MLB. I’ve seen guys way worst than him playing in MLB,” Guillen said.

Puig spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers between 2013 and 2018 before moving on to the Mexican, Korean, and Venezuelan leagues. Yasiel Puig is currently on the Tiburones roster in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

With heightened interest in Puig, there were whispers this offseason that the Venezuelan was on his way to signing with the Tampa Bay Rays. However, there was nothing more to it.

Who is competing in the Caribbean Series?

The Carribean Series is played between the champions of all the Latin American leagues. The showcase series was started way back in 1949. The tournament includes teams from the Dominican Republic, Curacao, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela. Teams from the Dominican Republic have been the most successful, having won the coveted title 23 times.

Apart from Guillen, two MLB veterans, Juan Castro and Yadier Molina, are some big names managing the Mexican and Puerto Rican teams, respectively. With increased excitement among Latin American teams, this year's Caribbean Series has moved to the Miami Marlins' home, LoanDepot Park.

