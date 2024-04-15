“I can’t wait to see what he has got in store this season” – Royals ace Cole Ragans raves about the potential of Kansas City star Bobby Witt Jr.

In February, the Kansas City Royals offered their 23-year-old infielder Bobby Witt Jr. $288.7 million for an 11-year contract extension, marking the League’s second-highest Pre-arbitration signing. The terms include a no-trade clause with four players opt-outs after 2030, and three club options after 2034.

Bobby Witt Jr. has demonstrated excellent fitness by playing in 308 games over the last two seasons. Like the previous season, he continued his stellar performance this year with eight RBIs and 17 runs with a slash line of .333/.389/.697 and an impressive 1.086 OPS, contributing significantly to the team’s successful run campaign.

In an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda, Kansas City’s ace Cole Ragans spoke about Bobby’s potential in the coming times. Last year, In his second year of big-league appearance, Bobby had 30 home runs and 49 steals, narrowly missing the 50-30 club membership. However, Ragans believed that nothing is impossible for the youngster.

“50-30? I mean, you never know what he [Bobby Witt Jr.] is gonna do. It’s one of those things. I don’t put anything past him. I think he is capable of anything and everything on a baseball field,” said Ragans.

He added:

“He is just a special player. An incredible human being, incredible baseball player. You never know what you’re gonna see with him. He’s extremely fun to watch. I can’t wait to see what he has got in store this season after last season, when he was the first 30-30 in Royals’ history.”

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals have started the 2024 season on a hot streak

The Kansas City Royals are currently following the Cleveland Guardians for the American League's Central Division's top spot. They have tied the Guardians with 10 wins of their 16 matchups so far. The Detroit Tigers are also in close competition with nine wins to their name.

The Royals had a rough start to the season, losing their first two series against the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles. However, they made a comeback by sweeping the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros, though it was interrupted by a series loss against the New York Mets.

Currently, the team's catcher, Salvador Perez, led the Royals with a batting average of .339 and 15 RBIs, including four home runs. Bobby Witt Jr. is also spearheading the offense, along with Perez, with 8 RBIs,17 runs, and four homers, hinting at a successful campaign ahead.

Meanwhile, Cole Ragans is leading the rotation with a 1.93 ERA in 23.1 innings during his four starts, which all resulted in victory. Their upcoming series is against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, which presents a great opportunity for the Royals to become the division head.

