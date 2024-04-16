"I think we're an excellent infield defensive team" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone doubles down on infielders despite recent struggle

The New York Yankees are hot right now, leading the American League’s East division with 12 wins. While their performance has wowed experts and fans alike, they can’t help but notice the weak-linked infield the Yankees have.

In an interview with the ‘Talkin’ Yanks’, Yankees manager Aaron Boone opened up about the infield errors concerns. Boone backed his team’s infield department and ranked it among the top 5 best in the league, believing those misplays were part of the game.

“When we look up our defense, I’m confident in our infield defense. It’s already been a strength. I think outs above average, I think we’re in the top five in the league right now,” said Boone.

“I think we’re an excellent defensive infield team," Boone added. "We’ve made a few mistakes, part of it, especially early, small sample. But actually, in small sample, I think we’re pretty high in the league overall.”

Anthony Rizzo plays first base, Gleyber Torres at second, Oswaldo Cabrera at third and the shortstop position is taken by Anthony Volpe. So far, Rizzo has committed three errors, Torres has two, and Cabrera and Volve have committed three field errors each.

Those mistakes have put the team in difficult situations, but they managed to get by them somehow. However, as the season moves forward and players settle in, those misplays can cost them dearly in the future if they don’t work on them.

Yankees infield can be bolstered with some returning players

The New York Yankees had an outfield demand last season, which they addressed this offseason with the addition of Juan Soto, Trent Grisham and Alex Verdugo. However, they didn’t make any moves for the infield department.

Despite Isiah Kiner-Falefa's departure, the front office kept their current infield roster. Rizzo, Torres, and DJ Lehmahieu were anticipated to lead the infield, while Oswald Peraza had an opportunity to establish himself as one of the team's key players.

However, things started to worsen when Peraza got sidelined last month with shoulder concerns. Joining him on the IL list was LeMahieu for a non-displaced fractured foot during the spring training season. Meanwhile, their latest addition from the Miami Marlins, Jon Berti, is on a no-timeline return list.

These players can bolster the team’s infield and address concerns once they are back. However, so far, there’s no report of their return anytime soon. So, the current infield players need to improve.

