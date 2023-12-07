"I wanted it to look like I was floating" - Vanessa Hudgens grabs headlines in dreamy Vera Wang masterpiece in a fairy tale wedding

Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and free agent, Cole Bryan Tucker. They wed in the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico, in the heart of the Mayan forest. The couple read their vows in front of friends and family members.

Hudgens donned a Vera Wang masterpiece at the wedding, and Tucker rocked a white, crisp suit. The High School Musical star had pictures of her taken at various scenic locations around the wedding spot.

"Happiness. Wishing you both a long ever after." - verawang

Hudgens had an idea for her wedding dress. She wanted her wedding dress to be fiery, contemporary and fresh, like that of the supermodels of the 1990s. Hudgens finally picked a Vera Wang dress: a light creamy chartreuse slip dress with a plunging back and a bias-cut cowl neck. The words "Mrs. T, December 2nd, 2023" were embroidered in a gothic font on a veil made of light ivory tulle.

"It was exactly what I wanted," Hudgens said regarding the designer wedding dress, "but we obviously had to spruce it up a little and add some extra love to it so that it looked special, like it was just for me. I wanted it to look like I was floating and loved the cape and veil combo."

"When I saw the cape, I thought I might as well try that on as well. I love the whole ethereal bohemian vibe—that will always be a part of me. But, I didn’t want it to be the main thing."

Hudgens wore shoes from Paris, Texas. Meanwhile, Tucker wore an off-white, double-breasted wool jacket with a peak lapel style from Me by Canali. He paired it with tan linen wool slacks and a formal white cotton dress shirt. He accessorized with Louboutin shoes and an off-white silk bow tie.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are officially hitched

Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot with American professional baseball shortstop and outfielder Cole Tucker this past weekend in Tulum, Mexico. In October 2020, actress and entrepreneur Jay Shetty, a former monk turned British book and lifestyle guru, guided the shortstop and outfielder in a Zoom meditation.

"Congratulations, Vanessa and Cole! Actress Vanessa Hudgens marries American professional baseball player Cole Tucker in Mexico" - ABSCBNNews

Hudgens and Tucker dated for three years before getting engaged in February 2023 in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. They later got hitched at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico on 2nd Dec, 2023.

