“I will end 2023 _” - Olivia Dunne defies shadow ban, teases year-end surprises with TikTok's new filter

Defying all the controversy related to the alleged shadow ban, Olivia Dunne took to TikTok to try a filter that speculated about a user's New Year's plans. Earlier this week, the LSU star claimed that the video-sharing platform had started to shadowban her posts.

Dunne, the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, is currently a major social media sensation, with millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok. She is also a renowned gymnast who represents Louisana State University in college.

Olivia Dunne's videos never fail to reach the seven-figure or one-million mark, as she pulls a lot of internet traction thanks to her elaborate fan base. But recently, her uploads have been doing poorly. This led to "Livvy" taking to the platform to allege that TikTok was limiting the reach of her posts.

Usually, a shadow ban is a procedure through which a creator's reach for their posts is intentionally restricted by the platform hosting it because they have defied some of the community rules.

Despite the controversy, Dunne posted an eleven-second reel to TikTok, where she posted a video speculating about her New Year's Day plans. In the clip, with the filter, "I will end 2023 ___," the auto-generated answer seemed to shock Dunne.

The TikTok had Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" playing in the background, revealing "Pole Dancing" from a roulette of options. The answer left the influencer stunned as she captioned the video with:

"Does swinging bars count?"

Olivia Dunne taking a major revenue loss due to the alleged shadow ban

Earlier in the year, Olivia Dunne announced that a major chunk of her earnings came through because of the reach of her posts. She said each sponsored post on her social media is valued at around $500,000, thanks to her massive fan base.

This figure varies with the number of likes and interactions the star gets on her profile. The alleged shadow-ban is likely to affect her revenues.

