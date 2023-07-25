In Photos: 4,507 home runs in one picture as MLB Hall of Famers get together at dinner party 

Over the weekend, Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff were inducted as the two newest members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Legendary slugger Frank Thomas may have taken the finest picture from the event.

Thomas was seated in Cooperstown next to other MLB legends. On Instagram, he posted a picture of his table.

Clockwise from bottom left, these were the legends in attendance: Frank Thomas, Eddie Murray, Cal Ripken, Larry Walker, Jim Thome, Dave Winfield, Ken Griffey Jr, Fred McGriff and Chipper Jones.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This Caps off our incredible weekend at the Hall Of Fame! So much fun tonight men.#HonoredToBeHereWithGreatness!#MLBHallOfFame

This incredible selection includes some of the best baseball players from the 1990s and 2000s, especially for those fans who watched the sport growing up. There were no less than 4,507 total home runs at the table, or an average of 501 per seat, as one Twitter user noted.

Julian Schultz @_BirdsOnTheBat This table has 4507 Home Runs. Lmao.



630 (Griffey), 612 (Thome), 521 (Thomas), 504 (Murray), 493 (McGriff), 468 (Jones), 465 (Winfield), 431 (Ripken), 383 (Walker)

This table has 4507 Home Runs. Lmao. 630 (Griffey), 612 (Thome), 521 (Thomas), 504 (Murray), 493 (McGriff), 468 (Jones), 465 (Winfield), 431 (Ripken), 383 (Walker)

Ken Griffey Jr. also posted the same picture, which instantly gained notice, and for good reason. The players seated at the table show the utter brilliance and domination they exhibited during their MLB careers.

MLB legend Griffey Jr.'s post sparked excitement amongst fans

The hashtag "#2023baseballhof," used by Ken Griffey Jr., aroused interest among fans regarding the impending Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The Hall of Fame induction, one of the most significant occasions in sports, honors the accomplishments and achievements of the greatest players in baseball history.

The 2023 induction ceremony promises to be a special and emotional event, honoring those who have made an immeasurable contribution to the sport.

"What the Cool Kids table looks like," wrote one fan.

While another commented: "Just got transported to my boyhood bedroom… NBA Inside Stuff is on in the background… I’m flipping through 4 new packs of baseball cards I got at the drug store, sorting through which ones go in my trapper keeper and which ones go in my bike tire spokes. I’d give cold hard cash to be the waiter at this table."

4,507 HR’s sitting at one table for one night only. THAT ROOM!!!!! and I’m gonna say it again , THAT ROOM was full of baseball royalty, #2023baseballhof

Fans still celebrate the unforgettable legacies of these iconic athletes today.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!