IN PHOTOS: Braves All-Star Ozzie Albies tapes his phone on airplane's window to capture a Timelapse

A good timelapse video is all that Atlanta Braves star Ozzie Albies needs. After spending a good time in Seattle for the All-Star Game, Ozzie taped his phone on the airplane's window to capture a timelapse while returning.

Here's what Albies did to his phone on the plane:

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ This is what Ozzie Albies was doing on the flight home from Seattle



(via andreia.albies/IG) This is what Ozzie Albies was doing on the flight home from Seattle(via andreia.albies/IG) https://t.co/lqdAFSdnC8

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is what Ozzie Albies was doing on the flight home from Seattle (via andreia.albies/IG)"

Albies' girlfriend Andreia, who accompanied the All-Star to Seattle, posted a couple of pictures from the flight and also the result of Ozzie's timelapse video.

Andreia with Ozzie

A story posted by Andrea Albies

The pair entered in style at the All-Star Game Red Carpet and Andrea also posted some pictures from the event.

Although Ozzie and Andreia had been together for a few years, it wasn't until 2018 that their relationship became public knowledge. She has amassed a sizable fanbase on social media and now has over 64K followers on Instagram. She enjoys working out and is passionate about fitness. She also enjoys traveling in her own time.

Although Ozzie and Andreia are not married yet, it is anticipated that they will do so shortly.

Ozzie Albies' decorated run in the Majors

93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Ozzie Albies joined the Braves organization in 2013 and debuted with them in Major League Baseball in 2017. Albies was selected for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 2018 while playing his first complete season.

Additionally, Albies would go on to be selected for the 2021 and 2023 All-Star Games. In 2019 and 2021, he twice took home the Silver Slugger Award for second basemen in the National League. He received the Heart & Hustle Award in 2021.

Albies was once more selected as a backup infielder for the National League in the 2023 All-Star Game during the 2023 midseason.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes