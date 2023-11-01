In Photos: Freddie Freeman and co. don Spider-Man costumes evoking multiverse vibes on Halloween

Freddie Freeman and co. has won the internet by adorning Spider-Man costumes to celebrate their Halloween. Freeman and his wife Chelsea, along with their three sons, were seen in Spider-Man costumes, evoking multiverse vibes on Halloween.

In one of the pictures, the entire Freeman family is seen posing for the camera while, in the other, they are seen doing the Spider-Man pose.

Have a look at how the Freeman family celebrated their Halloween here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Your friendly neighborhood Spidermen! 🕷️🕸️👻

The pictures have lovely comments from MLB fans:

"I am living for this 😭❤️💙 the cutest ❤️

Freeman and Chelsea first met in the baseball star's second season with the Atlanta Braves. Although they met while they were both living and working in the Atlanta region, he is actually from Florida.

They honeymooned in Australia after getting married on Nov. 22, 2014, at the St. Regis Bal Harbor in Miami.

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea are parents to three sons

The first son of Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea, Charlie, was born on September 16, 2016 in Atlanta. Chelsea and Freddie struggled to conceive after their first child. In due course, Chelsea became the surrogate mother of two more sons: Boston and Maximus.

"Daddy got his 2,000th hit yesterday! ⚾️ Everyone sees the big milestones, but not many get to see all of the sacrifice, dedication, and commitment it has taken to get to this point."

After working as a model during her college years, Chelsea became a real estate agent. Before she and her husband moved to Los Angeles in 2022 when he signed a Dodgers contract, she was employed with Keller Real Estate in Atlanta.