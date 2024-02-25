In Photos: Yankees players with manager Aaron Boone foster team chemistry with night-time fun ping pong tournament

The New York Yankees players, along with manager Aaron Boone, are working on team spirit and camaraderie ahead of the opening day by indulging in fun group activities in spring training.

The roster was observed boosting team chemistry with a night-time fun-filled ping pong tournament.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo, shortstops Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe, captain Aaron Judge, Oswaldo Cabrera and winter acquisitions Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman, among others, were all part of the thrilling night that saw them compete in table tennis.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone and his fellow staff members also joined the event to showcase and boost the roster ahead of the new MLB season that has seen their rivals stock up on big-name players. That has had the Yankee faithful hopeful of an AL pennant and possibly a World Series in 2024.

Earlier, the Bronx Bombers annihilated the Detroit Tigers in spring training, 22-10, with four batters registering home runs, including CF Trent Grisham, CF Spencer Jones, DH Luis Torrens and second baseman Jorbit Vivas.

The big guns sat this one out but might be slated to start the matchup against their AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, on Sunday.

The Yankees could up the ante by signing another starter like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery

With the players they have in their bullpen, the Yankees might start the 2024 season as it is.

That would entail starting with Marcus Stroman, Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt in the order of starting rotation. Will Warren, Clayton Beeter, Luis Gil and Luke Weaver will likely round out the Bronx Bombers starting pitching depth chart in 2024.

However, they ought to give serious consideration to adding Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell if they want to significantly improve their prospects of going deep in the postseason. Getting both would be ideal, but it's understandable if Hal Steinbrenner considers that impractical.

In the unlikely event that the Yankees pursue more pitching, they might have to choose one of the two left-handers before opening day to boost their chances of making an impact in the new season.

The two pitchers have many things in common: both started in the fierce AL East, are left-handers, were born in December 1992 and are coming off impressive MLB campaigns.

