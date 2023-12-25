“It’s a Beam”- When Olivia Dunne sarcastically shutdown Instagram fan's attempt to flirt with the LSU star

Former Team USA and current Louisiana State University Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne sarcastically shut down a fan's blatant attempt to flirt with her in the comments of a recent post on Instagram.

The 21-year-old has become a social media personality since joining TikTok, which has led to a rise in fame beyond the gym. While all her posts are bombarded with all kinds of replies from fans, she couldn't help herself from replying to one who made a blatant attempt to flirt with her. It read, "Tryna be that bar," to which Livvy responded,

"It's a Beam."

Olivia Dunne was born in 2002 in New Jersey and started gymnastics training in 2005 at ENA Gymnastics, at the tender age of three.

She made her elite debut at the 2014 American Classic, where she finished 28th in the all-round and then at the US Classic, where she finished 12th all-round. In March 2017, she was selected for the National Team to compete in the City of Joselo Trophy, making her international debut and finishing sixth in the all-round. She turned senior in 2018.

Dunne joined TikTok in 2020, where she initially shared videos of her gymnastics but soon added other aspects of her life, leading to worldwide fame on the social media platform.

In February 2023, she became the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media, with over 7 million followers on TikTok and over 4 million on Instagram.

Is TikTok really shadow banning LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne?

While LSU Tigers gymnast and social media personality Olivia Dunne rose to new heights of fame largely thanks to TikTok, recent reports suggest that she has been shadow-banned by the platform.

According to a report from David Hookstead, Dunne recently commented on one of her videos, asking,

"why am I shadow banned?"

Shadow banning is when a user is blocked from a social media site without their knowledge, typically by making their comments and posts no longer available to others. Dunne has over 7.8 million followers on TikTok and according to Hookstead, the allegation is supported by clear numbers.

