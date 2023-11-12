Some time ago, during the College World Series, while talking to reporters, Olivia Dunne mentioned how crazy some fan requests for pictures got. The TikTok sensation revealed what older men whisper in her ear when they come up to her for a picture.

While on the "Full Send Podcast," Dunne discussed the various ways people come up to her for autographs and signatures. She had said it was awkward to talk to some of the older men in Omaha, as they would come up with the weirdest of excuses while mentioning it to her.

“Ever since I did Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], too, there’s like 12-year-olds and then their dads, which is like, I mean it kinda comes with what I do,” said Dunne. “But usually whenever people come up to me and they’re older they say it’s for their daughter’s friend’s sister’s brother’s dog."

Olivia Dunne is a social media personality whose fame has skyrocketed in recent months. She has millions of Instagram and TikTok followers, and her net worth is estimated to be more than $3.3 million by name, image, and likeness (NIL) value.

The LSU gymnast, who is also the partner of Paul Skenes, a Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, was a prominent face to feature in interviews and podcasts during the College World Series. LSU had faced Florida in the three-game series and came out with a win in the decider.

Olivia Dunne likes meeting her female fans more

Also speaking about the way female fans come up to her, Olivia Dunne dropped a special word in for all the sweet female fans out there to greet her.

“They usually don’t come up to me as much as the guys or at least they’re a little more nervous to. I love meeting all my fans, but especially the girls. They’re always so sweet,” said Dunne.

Due to her social media fame, Dunne has become one of the highest-valued women's college athletes.