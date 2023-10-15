James Outman's rookie season came to a close with a crash. He and his teammates were unable to get any offense moving in the NLDS, which led to their 100-win season coming to a close much earlier than they wanted.

Outman's rookie season was good, but it did not end the way he had wanted. His wife Dasha wrote him a touching tribute on Instagram to close out their special journey:

"Not the ending we had hoped for but this year will always hold a special place in my heart - first full season in books, the friendships that were built, the babies, 18 stadiums and all the travel! There is nothing I love more than being by your side and sitting in the stands watching you do what you love the most."

The Los Angeles Dodgers were a favorite to compete for the World Series title this year. Instead, their offense floundered in the NLDS and it resulted in a shocking sweep, sending them home immediately.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, who won 16 fewer games than LA, came in and defeated them soundly. It was a shocking defeat, but Outman and his wife are ready for the next year after Year 1 is officially in the books.

James Outman's rookie season has concluded

With the final out in the NLDS recorded, James Outman's rookie season has officially concluded. Now, he's a veteran of sorts and he's ready to get the Dodgers back to the promised land in 2024.

James Outman had a good season

It was an outstanding year for the outfielder. The first-year pro had a 4.4 fWAR, which was tied for third on the team, behind Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. He also had the team's sixth-best wRC+ (118), so he was an offensive force.

He had one defensive run saved in the outfield, so he was a fine defender. He will try to build upon what was truly a strong rookie season in the year 2024.