Josh Hader Update: Astros 'making push' for coveted closer as free agency hits climax

The Houston Astros are reportedly making a push to bring in free agent closer Josh Hader. According to MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome, the 2022 World Series champions are looking to bring in arguably the top closing pitcher in baseball. If Houston are able to secure the five-time All-Star, it could dramatically boost the team's pursuit of another title.

"The Astros are making a push for free-agent reliever Josh Hader, sources tell @Ken_Rosenthal and me"

The potential addition of Josh Hader would also bolster the back of the Houston Astros bullpen, which is already home to the All-Star closer Ryan Pressly. It remains what Hader and his team are seeking on the free agent market, but it would be a massive win for the Astros if they can bring him to Texas.

The free-agent relief pitcher is coming off yet another excellent season with the San Diego Padres, which saw him earn the fifth All-Star selection of his career. Last year, San Diego fell well short of their World Series expectations, missing the postseason altogether. However, even though the team struggled, this was not the case for Hader.

Hader continued his reign as arguably the best closer in baseball, earning the fifth All-Star selection of his career. Over 56.1 innings, Hader posted a dazzling 1.28 ERA with 33 saves and 85 strikeouts. Coming off yet another elite campaign with the San Diego Padres, Hader entered the open market as one of the most sought-after free agents of the class.

Adding Josh Hader would create one of the best bullpens in the MLB

The former closer of the San Diego Padres could help the Houston Astros form arguably the best bullpen in the MLB. Not only would Hader join the aforementioned Ryan Pressly, but also talented pitchers such as Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero.

"Astros making a push for Josh Hader? Would be something. Add him to a bullpen with Abreu and Pressly…sheesh. The All-Star closer enjoyed a 1.28 ERA and 33 SV in '23."

The impressively talented bullpen would back a powerful pitching rotation as well. Although there are some question marks surrounding how the likes of Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez will fare in 2024, if they are right, they are among the best in the game.

