The investigation around the domestic violence allegation against Dodgers' pitcher Julio Urias takes another step in the light of new evidence being surfaced.

After an alleged domestic violence report on September 3, ace pitcher Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers found himself in police custody. The incident took place at the BMO stadium, where several celebrities gathered to watch soccer giant Lionel Messi play.

The reported incident happened late Sunday evening where several other allegations were made on the 27-year-old pitcher. Corroborating to the story, a few stadium workers claimed to have watched Julio push a woman into a fence after the match. He was later set free on a fifty thousand dollar bond.

Following the incident, as per MLB's domestic violence policy, the league took action in the form of placing the pitcher on administrative leave through the investigation period.

The LAPD issued a statement suggesting Julio was a culprit as physical altercations were clearly visible by the time cops reached the scene. The case takes a new turn as police confirm possession of the video evidence of the event.

Law enforcement possesses Julio Urías domestic violence video capturing the incident

Now that reports have come in that the police have the evidence, it will most likely be the end of Urias as a pitcher in MLB. This is the second time that someone has made domestic violence allegations against him. However, this time he might not be able to bounce back to the league given the new evidence is in the police's custody.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney has not yet charged Urias with any conviction but given new revelations to the case, he might find himself in hot water really soon.