Marcus Stroman Free Agency: Veteran pitcher 'seriously interested' in signing with Yankees, per MLB insider

Ex-Chicago Cubs ace pitcher Marcus Stroman, who denied a player and club contract with Chicago to test the waters of free agency, is still up for grabs and is looking for a new ballclub in the upcoming season of the MLB.

While MLB analyst Bob Nightengale reports that Stroman has a huge interest in signing with the NY Yankees, the Yanks have showcased no interest in the veteran pitcher yet.

"Free-agent starter Marcus Stroman has informed the Yankees he’s seriously interested in signing with them, but the Yankees have declined to make an offer," - Bob Nightengale on what Marcus Stroman wants.

Marcus Stroman has shown active interest in joining ranks with the NY Yankees

Even though Stroman can be a strong middle-of-the-rotation starter—possibly even at the top at his best—he has a long history of disrespecting the Yankees. Brian Cashman had once made the comment that Stroman was not an impact pitcher, which infuriated the former Blue Jays ace back then.

Things worsened when Stroman posted since-deleted comments on social media to express his annoyance.

Even if it makes sense on paper, any two parties with the kind of history Cashman and Stroman have are unlikely to come together. Stroman is most likely attempting to exert pressure on the Yankees.

After his injury, Stroman faltered towards the conclusion of the season, but up until July, he appeared among the greatest pitchers in the NL in a contract year. He chose to test the market to pursue another multiyear contract, opting out of his Cubs contract. He ought to receive that somewhere, considering the status of the starting pitching market right now.

Marcus Stroman is actively looking for a new ballclub in MLB free agency

There were two halves to Marcus Stroman's last season with Chicago. The right-hander recorded a 9-6 record with a 2.19 ERA in 19 starts during the first half of the previous season, 98 strikeouts, and 41 walks. Rumor had it that he was a candidate for the Cy Young Award.

He only made eight appearances (six starts) because of a hip injury and a right rib cartilage fracture following the All-Star break; in 24 innings, he finished with a 1-3 record and an 8.63 ERA.

Probable landing spots for the remaining free agents in the MLB

According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, three teams seem interested in signing the former Cubs right-hander. The three teams vying for Stroman want a seasoned player who can provide stability to their lineup in 2024. One of them was among the first teams heavily involved in the market for Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

