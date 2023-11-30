Former New York Yankees ace Luis Severino recently signed with the New York Mets for a one-year, $13 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal has sent shockwaves in the baseball community as, out of nowhere, Steve Cohen's organization splurged big on the veteran pitcher.

The MLB crew tonight reacted to the reported signing and thinks that it is a 'great gamble' by the Mets.

"I think it's a great gamble," the crew member said. "I thought it was a good gamble at the trade deadline a year ago because you saw upper-level stuff. Since 2018, he has only pitched 400 innings. For me, he's got to physically work harder this year. His body type changed dramatically from 2018 to now."

The crew further stated that Luis Severino needed to work harder to get back to his best rhythm. Since this is a one-year deal, he needs to put out his best efforts on the mound and stay injury-free to demand offers next offseason.

"I mean he's mature he is getting older, but the game is about movement patterns. You need to have same movements as when you were younger and effective. This is a one-year deal and he's fighting for his baseball life. He has to do everything every single day to put himself physically in the best possible way."

Given his injury woes since 2018, it remains to be seen if he has a healthy year, helping him get a multi-year deal in the next offseason.

Luis Severino's injury-riddled career since 2018

There's no denying that Luis Severino is still the best at what he does, but it matters if you can't stay fit to get there.

Since 2018, he has only pitched 400.2 innings, going 32-20 with an ERA of 3.95 and 436 strikeouts in 77 appearances. That's around 80 innings per season, something that you don't expect from starting pitchers.

During this span, Severino was diagnosed with rotator cuff inflammation on his right shoulder and a Grade 2 lat strain in 2019. The following year, he underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, ending his 2020 season.

On September 9, 2023, manager Aaron Boone stated that Severino's season had ended after suffering a high-grade oblique strain in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

