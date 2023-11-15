MLB analyst Karl Ravech showered huge praise on San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler and his attempts to take the team to new heights and compete with the big boys in the MLB. The 63-year-old owner passed away on Tuesday. Ravech's words echoed the sentiments of fans in San Diego and across the MLB after Seidler's dedication towards making the Padres a World Series contender.

Peter Seidler was a third-generation member of the O'Malley family, who used to own the Dodgers franchise once upon a time. Along with a group that consisted of his uncle and several cousins, Seidler bought the San Diego Padres from John Moores in 2012. In 2020, he was named the chairman of the team after buying out his uncle's shares to become the biggest shareholder of the franchise.

Since becoming one of the owners of the team in 2012, Seidler had a long-time dream of bringing the World Series to San Diego. Under his leadership, the team's owners were not afraid to spend big and keep the team's expenses sustainable over long periods of time. He proved that the team could bring in and hold on to superstars like Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts. The entire MLB world mourned the loss of a true fan and contributor to the game, and his impact was beautifully summed up by Ravech on X:

"If every Major League team had an owner who wanted to win as badly as Peter Seidler, the game would be better... His impact on the team and city of San Diego is/was phenomenal."

San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler's cause of death remains undisclosed

It was a sad day for fans across the MLB when 63-year-old San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler was annouced to have passed away. He was a two-time cancer survivor who had been struggling with various health problems in recent in years. In September, the team announced that Seidler underwent a medical procedure in August, which would keep him away from the stadium for the rest of the season. He was an owner who loved his players and was equally loved back, with many of them going to pay their respects at his memorial in Petco Park on Tuesday.