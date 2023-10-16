Love them or hate them, the Houston Astros have arguably been the most successful team in the MLB over the last decade. Although their 2017 World Series will forever be questioned, thanks to the franchise's connection to the notorious sign-stealing scandal, they have since won another title.

For some fans, the 2022 World Series was more important for the Astros organization than the 2017 title. This is because they felt that the championship not only exercised the lingering doubt that remained from the 2017 title but also legitimized their success as an organization. After all, they did it cleanly.

It may seem impossible that some have denied the success that Houston has enjoyed, but it has been something special. Since 2017, the Texas-based ball club has qualified for the American League Championship Series while reaching the World Series four times.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis shared a sensational analogy about the level of success the team has enjoyed and the potential effects it could have on the hearts of Astros' fans. Carrabis compared the stress that comes with seeing your favorite team reach the ALCS every year as the "equivalent of drinking 93 energy drinks a day for a decade."

Expand Tweet

"Whenever Houston's run is finally over, I want a study conducted on the cardiac effects of your favorite team making it to the ALCS 7+ years in a row. It can't be good. I need a scientist to break it down like it's the equivalent of drinking 93 energy drinks a day for a decade." - @Jared_Carrabis

It's impossible not to agree with Carrabis' take on Houston's success, given the anxiety that playoff baseball can cause. Although he said it as a joke, it's undeniable that constantly watching your favorite team in high-pressure situations could likely lead to some health issues.

The Houston Astros aren't going anywhere

While this may not be what MLB fans who cannot stand Houston, the club is not going anywhere any time soon. Although there is no guarantee that the team will reach the ALCS again next season, the franchise has done an incredible job at replacing its aging veterans, such as Carlos Correa and George Springer, with young, controllable stars like Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, and Jeremy Pena.