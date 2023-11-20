The MLB free agency market has been crowded, as things have been pretty slow at the start of the current offseason. With Thanksgiving approaching and teams looking to sort a number of loose ends, MLB analysts feel the current emphasis will be on strong trade options.

The MLB's offseason calendar has been a reason for the slow start, as teams were required to submit the names of their 40-man rosters last week and give tender contracts to players. This has resulted in a large number of players, at least 63, who are free agents and without a club.

Moreover, free agency has been slower due to a number of high-profile free agents like Shohei Ohtani, Josh Hader and Cody Bellinger waiting in the ranks to sign new contracts. As most other free agents are virtually plan B for the teams, they need these big names to sign contracts.

This has resulted in teams looking at possible trade targets. Players like Juan Soto, Tyler Glasnow, and Shane Beiber have been linked with newer teams. Writing for the MLB, Mark Feinsand said that an unknown MLB executive has said things are supposed to heat up in the current week.

“It’s getting going,” the exec said. “I think the week between Thanksgiving and the Winter Meetings will be crazy.” he added, per MLB.com

More trade options will lead to a slower start for MLB teams

As the offseason wears on, more player names will pop up as options likely to be traded. This will lead to teams considering a number of players for the same position.

Last season, by this time, a few big deals were penned down by teams including names like Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson, Rafael Montero and José Abreu. But this season, the only free agent of substantial quality to sign a new contract has been Aaron Nola, who resigned with the Philadelphia Phillies for a massive seven-year, $172 million contract.

