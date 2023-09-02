MLB will reportedly not change the pitch clock rules for the postseason. Many players and managers have expressed interest in adding additional time but to no avail.

Currently, pitchers have 15 seconds to deliver the ball home without runners on base. With a runner on base, pitchers have 20 seconds to make a pitch. Hitters must look up at the pitcher within eight seconds of the clock starting.

Players and managers argued how important every single out is in a playoff matchup. They also argued that adding extra time would let the game breathe a little more. But the MLB's owner-led executive council did not see it in the same light.

They believe the players have gotten used to the pitch clock. A pitch-clock violation is rare now, especially with how many happened at the start of the season.

"5 more seconds would not slow the game down and help the players... sad they won't work with the players on this" one fan posted.

"Get rid of it" another fan posted.

MLB fans are not happy to see there will be no changes regarding the pitch clock. They do not want to see batters or pitchers trying to rush in the playoffs.

Fans also do not want to see the intense moments that occur in the playoffs to be rushed. It is one of the things that makes the postseason such an exciting atmosphere.

The MLB pitch clock has done its job

Pitch Clock Baseball

So far, the MLB pitch clock has trimmed games by 25 minutes on average from last season. Games typically take two and a half hours to complete now, which was the goal.

It was hard for pitchers and hitters to adjust to the new rules at the beginning of the season. There would be a pitch-clock infraction nearly every game, but that has primarily decreased with time. 75.4% of games have been played without an infraction this last month.

That is not the only rule that has been successful this year. The limitations on the defensive shift and the bigger bases have provided more offense to the game. Runs per game are up from last year, stolen bases are up, and batting averages are up across the board.

These new rules have certainly changed the way the game is played. It will be interesting to see how these rules play out in the postseason.