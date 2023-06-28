The New York Mets have been showing awful performances lately and Mets fans are extremely disappointed. Recently, the Mets decided to give away their mascot- the exclusive Mr. Met Indiana Jones bobblehead, during their games vs Milwaukee Brewers. However, due to the bad run of performances from the team, Mets fans took to Twitter to mock the free giveaway.

"The @Mets are giving away an exclusive Mr. Met Indiana Jones bobblehead tonight" - MLB Life

This might be the Mets' strategy to lure the audience, but MLB Twitter fans are not pleased with the idea. It seems they need wins instead of free bobbleheads.

"Need to come up with a W instead," wrote one fan, while the other commented: "They should give away ticket refunds too."

"The Mets need to channel Indiana Jones and find a win."

Fans mocked the decision to give free bobbleheads, saying that they need something positive from the Mets this season.

"Give away tickets too. Give the Mets fan something good this season @Mets"

"Do I let them hurt me again tonight?"

"and giving away games"

New York Mets star Justin Verlander is shocked and disappointed

Verlander is as puzzled as everyone about the Mets' poor performance this year. Verlander said he was frustrated with the team's troubles and hoped that they might improve after their 2-1 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers.

"I don't think anybody saw this coming," he said to SNY. "Disappointing. Disappointing for everybody in this room, I know. It's disappointing for the fans. Just got to keep trying. If there's one thing that I know the guys in this room are doing is trying their ass off."

After losing 2-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, the Mets are now eight games below .500, 16 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, and 8.5 points out of the third Wild Card slot.

